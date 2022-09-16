Submit Release
TRAINING: On Any Given Day – Leadership Lessons from Columbine and Beyond

Sponsored by Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the Maine Department of Education’s Maine School Safety Center, and the US States Attorney.

Retired Principal of Columbine High School Frank DeAngelis will provide a training designed and intended for school administration, educators, law enforcement and public safety personnel who have the responsibility for building and executing safety plans for school related events.

Date and Time
Tue, October 18, 2022
3:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Location
Mt. Blue High School
129 Seamon Road
Farmington, ME 04938

Register here – Given the sensitive nature of this topic, the training is open only to those with an authorized role in school safety planning. Attendance is subject to verification. Registration information will be confirmed.

Download a printable flyer

For further information or questions contact Sara Bickford at SBickford@franklincountymaine.gov and or 207-860-4277.

