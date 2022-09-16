Mississippi Lottery Announces August Transfer to the State

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its August transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22, bringing the total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

###