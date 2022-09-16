Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 15 - 21, 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we also and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding Saturday, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.

9/15, 8 p.m – 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. EB ramp to I-24 E to repair damaged concrete.

There will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. EB ramp to I-24 E to repair damaged concrete. 9/16, 8 p.m. continuously until 9/19 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. WB ramp to I-24 E to repair damaged concrete.

There will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. WB ramp to I-24 E to repair damaged concrete. 9/18 – 9/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a partial ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. WB ramp to I-40 E to saw/seal damaged concrete. There will be a partial ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. WB ramp onto I-24 E to saw/seal damaged concrete. The ramp will remain open. There will also be a partial ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. WB ramp on to I-24 E to saw/seal damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be alternating lane closures and rolling road blocks to install overhead sign gantries from MM 65 to 70.

· 9/16 8 p.m. continuously until 9/19 5 a.m., There will be a double left lane closure at night in both directions and a single left lane closure in both directions during the day for the installation of a median foundation for an overhead sign structure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the Westbound and Eastbound direction of I-24 in Montgomery County. (MM 10.2 – 17.2)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 - 80

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations. One lanes will remain open at all times.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 at MM 79.4

· 9/18, 5 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure WB and a single left lane closure EB in order to set up equipment to install overhead sign gantry. Rolling roadblocks will be utilized to set the overhead gantry. (MM 78 – 80)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a double lane closure for traffic control staging and temporary paving. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

· 9/16 and 9/17, 8 p.m. – 10 a.m., There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks to shift traffic lanes. At least one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. I-40 WB lanes will be shifted on Fri 9/9 and I-40 EB lanes will be shifted on Sat 9/10. The ramp from I-40 EB to Terminal Dr will also be closed and one lane on the ramp from Briley Pkwy SB to I-40 EB will be closed on Sat 9/10.

The grading,drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) westbound exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for milling and paving. The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for paving.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County (MM 176 – 184)

· Eastbound 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. & Westbound 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a lane closure on the inside lanes, then shoulder closures on the outside lanes for installation of construction signs I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3 in both EB and WB directions.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., Shifting Traffic from phase 1 to phase 2 (9/14 and 9/15) from beginning of project M.M. 110.6 to M.M. 112.4. Setting Beams at Bridge 4 & 5 Nights of Sunday 9/11 through Thursday 9/15 (Guthrie Road and Cedar Grove Road). Rolling Road Blocks will be utilized when swinging the beams There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for barrier rail installation, ingress/egress construction, and Traffic/Pavement Maintenance. One lane to remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY, I-65

Resurfacing of I-65 from the Marshall County Line to near SR-99

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65N for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 35 – 45)

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Millersville Exit to Bethel Road exit

· Nightly, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M, There will be alternating lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from exit 98 to exit 104 for the resurfacing of I-65.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The repair of the bridge on U.S. 70S (S.R. 1, Harding Pike) over Sugartree Creek (L.M. 12.95)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure on SR 1 WB for punchlist work and gas line removal.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m .– 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for milling, loop wire installation, and curb ramp repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading,drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

· Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Charlotte Pike for concrete island removal and replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The resurfacing on SR 106 from near SR254 (OHB) to near Harding Pike

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 :30 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for paving and striping operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) - Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for removal of temporary asphalt and placing permanent asphalt; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (S.R. 155) for milling and paving.

The intersection improvements on S.R. 155 (Briley Parkway) at the Brick Church Pike ramps

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a lane closure daily on Brick Church Pk for signal work and guardrail installation.

MACON COUNTY SR 10

Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to Ellington Drive

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 10 will have intermittent lane closures for final pavement markings

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for final pavement markings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR 149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22' for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY 236

The resurfacing of SR-236 from U.S. 41A (SR-12) (LM 0.00) to SR-48 (Trenton Road) (LM 6.82), including joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

· Daily, 8 a.m. –3:30 p.m., There will be lane closures both EB and WB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 266

Resurfacing SR 266 from Moriah Drive to E. Main Street

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 266 for final pavement markings

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for milling and paving

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure between Main St and I-65 for milling and paving operations.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a lane closure between Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for milling and paving operations.

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Drain Cleaning

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Closing one lane EB and inside shoulder (MM 62.4 – 63.2)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Chemical Control of Vegetation (Herbicide Application)

· 9/15 – 9/16, 7 P.M. – 6 A.M. There will be a mobile operation in the inside lane EB and WB on I-24 to apply herbicide along the guardrail, cable rail, and median wall.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

Interstate Pavement Testing

· 9/21, 8 P.M. – 6 A.M There will be lane closures on I-40 EB for FWD testing at various locations on I-40.