Book: "Peace, Love, Marni" Reveals Triumph Over A Lifetime Of PTSD
EINPresswire.com/ -- The daughter of a single, glamorous but, drug-addicted mother, Marni Goldman has raised her daughter and son (who has a rare genetic disorder), all the while grappling with her own depression, ADHD, childhood PTSD, and anxiety – not to mention a leukemia diagnosis.
Each day, Marni is thankful for all of these blessings.
True To Myself: Peace, Love, Marni (Paperback)
https://www.amazon.com/True-Myself-Peace-Love-Marni/dp/1710056851/
"True To Myself: Peace, Love, Marni" is a book about Goldman's terrible (and often surreal) childhood and young adult experiences - and how the road to hell ultimately lead to an oasis of peace.
Trials like Goldman's could break anybody but, for Marni, the turning point came when she changed the question. Instead of wondering, “Why is this happening to me?” Marni began to ask herself, “What can I learn from this?” With newfound confidence, she stopped worrying about what other people thought of her, and instead became her own caregiver and strongest advocate.
In short, Marni learned to be true to herself. In this book – part memoir and part inspiration – Marni takes readers on a journey from unimaginable pain to physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.
Amazon reviewer Arlene Hoffman says "Wow what a ride Marni has been on. You never really know a person until they reveal and share their story. The way the story unfolds is interesting, amazing, surprising and filled with deep emotions. I laughed and I cried. I hope her story helps others with serious issues, abuse, neglect, abandonment, mental illness, low self-esteem and eating disorders seek out professional help now. Its OK not be OK. Reach out to the resources listed in her book and know that no one is ever alone."
Marni's story will inspire you to take charge of your spiritual, mental, and physical health - and your life
Website: https://peacelovemarni.com/
Ryan McCormick PR
