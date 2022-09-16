IFTM hosts Business Strategy Innovation Competition “Idea-cation @ IFTM 2022”

MACAU, September 16 - Idea-cation @ IFTM gathers talents to build a platform for innovation and creativity, with the aim of helping the tourism industry seek new business opportunities and find innovative and viable solutions. Following last year’s success, this second edition calls for community input on innovative recovery strategies amidst adversity which can help Macao’s local retail brands to transform or seize new opportunities. Through the hybrid mode event, participants will get to meet entrepreneurial peers, unleash their imagination and enjoy the feeling of accomplishment when successfully pitching innovative ideas to the audience. Industry and academic experts will be invited to be team consultants or judges.

Finalist teams will participate in the 3-day programme on 11–13 November which is supported by 8 local brands in the categories of fashion jewellery, skincare & aromatherapy, fashion apparel, and cultural & creative products respectively. Representatives from the supporting brands and IFTM will form an evaluation panel to select the winners by evaluating the finalist teams’ innovative plans, their pitching performance and proposals.

Besides a cash prize of MOP5,000 (up to 4 quotas), outstanding teams will also have the opportunity to sign a memorandum of understanding with the supporting brands to realise their business plans. Application deadline is September 30. Interested parties can scan the QR code for online application.