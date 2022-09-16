Submit Release
Register Now for Maine Construction Career Days – Oct 6

Maine’s chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC Maine) and the Maine Associated General Contractors (AGC Maine) are hosting a Maine Construction Career Days event on October 6th from 7:30am – 2:00pm at Midcoast Excavation in West Bath. The event will be open to all high school students.

The event will be a hands-on experience and include exhibitors and educational resources. It will be attended by construction companies, school districts, state agencies, labor unions, trade and professional organizations. All of them are collaborating to provide students with an introduction to various aspects of construction. The event will also be the platform to award scholarships to deserving Maine students entering a construction related field.

Schools interested in sending students can click here for a school registration form.

Download a printable flyer

For more information or questions, reach out to:

You just read:

