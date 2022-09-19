Twenty-Four of America's Top Civics and History Teachers Selected for Bill of Rights Institute National Teacher Council
Teachers from 18 states will advise one of the United States’ leading providers of civics and history curricula and programming.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They are some of the most talented and innovative minds in civics and history education today.
Now, 24 middle and high school teachers will spend the school year helping shape curricula and programs for educators and students as part of the Bill of Rights Institute’s 2022-2023 national Teacher Council.
The Bill of Rights Institute is a Virginia-based non-profit that advances civics and history education through market-leading curricula and educational experiences for teachers and students. Through its Teacher Council, the Bill of Rights Institute gives teachers a direct voice in helping to influence key resources and initiatives that affect their fellow educators and students.
The Bill of Rights Institute Teacher Council is in its fifth year, and the 2022-2023 council members were selected during a highly competitive process that included hundreds of applications from throughout the country.
Applications are reviewed by the Bill of Rights Institute Education Team, and members are selected based on their subject matter knowledge, teaching skills, and their shared passion for the Bill of Rights Institute’s work.
This year’s Teacher Council members hail from 18 different states and represent a diverse mix of urban, suburban, and rural educators from public, private, and charter schools. Ten of this year’s council members have been awarded James Madison Fellowships for outstanding current or future teachers, and four are National Board Certified Teachers.
This year’s Bill of Rights Institute national Teacher Council includes:
Mary Carr, St. Joseph’s Catholic School (Greenville, SC)
Jessica Culver, Ozark High School (Ozark, AR)
Christiana Forbush, Brighton High School (Cottonwood Heights, UT)
Thomas Griffin, Johnston High School (Johnston, IA)
Georgette Hackman, Cocalico Middle School (Denver, PA)
Daniel Helms, Northwest Cabarrus High School (Concord, NC)
Anne Hester, East Lee County High School (Lehigh Acres, FL)
Tonya Howard, Southeast High School (Wichita, KS)
Marla James, Union Catholic Regional High School (Scotch Plains, NJ)
Kay Johnson, D.M. Therrell High School (Atlanta, GA)
Melody Lucas, Fort Settlement Middle School (Sugar Land, TX)
Lois MacMillan, Grants Pass High School (Grants Pass, OR)
Laura Nelson, Academy for Sciences & Agriculture (AFSA), (Vadnais Heights, MN)
Sean Redmond, Garden Gove High School, Garden Grove, CA
Michael Sandstrom, Chadron High School (Chadron, NE)
Kimberly Schiller, The International School of Minnesota (Eden Prairie, MN)
Logan Silva, Potter Valley Jr./Sr. High School (Potter Valley, CA)
Angel Tari, Overland Trail Middle School (Brighton, CO)
Rosie Timothy, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo, FL)
Stephanie Walsh, Rangeview High School, Aurora, CO
Rhonda Watton, Templeton Middle School, Sussex, WI
Jennifer Welch, Passaic Academy of Science and Engineering (Passaic, NJ)
Kyle Wilson, Covenant Christian High School (Indianapolis, IN)
Kymberli Wregglesworth, Onaway Secondary School (Onaway, MI)
“At the Bill of Rights Institute, we don’t just develop resources for teachers—we develop resources with teachers,” said Bill of Rights Institute President David Bobb. “We listen to and respect teacher voices, and our Teacher Council is essential to ensuring we are always offering the most innovative and relevant educational resources.”
To learn more about the Bill of Rights Institute, visit www.billofrightsinstitute.org.
