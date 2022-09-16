Construction of New Donelson Pike Interchange Prompts Traffic Shift

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As work on the new I-40/Donelson Pike interchange begins, crews will be implementing a long-term traffic shift in both east and westbound lanes of I-40 this weekend.

Only one lane of traffic will remain open while the traffic shift takes place Friday, September 16, from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. and again on Saturday, September 17, from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

It will stretch from mile marker 216.7 to mile marker 217.5 in both directions. Once traffic has been shifted, the road will return to four lanes of travel.

In addition, the ramp from I-40 East to Terminal Drive will be closed, and the ramp from Briley Parkway South to I-40 East will be down to one lane on Saturday.

The project involves the relocation of the interchange and the existing state route, primarily providing access to expanded BNA facilities.

The newly constructed exit will be a diverging diamond interchange (DDI). The unique crisscross design of a DDI allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to opposite sides of the roadway in order to travel across the overpass, and then cross back and resume the original travel pattern. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2027. Visit the project web page for more information.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.