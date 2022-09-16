Metaverser’s Launch for Whitelist Members
We are finally launching our Metaverse Game. One of the most unique and high-quality metaverses to this day.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverser’s launch for whitelist
16 September, 2022, Singapore: Metaverser is a virtual world that enables users to have fun while playing inside its metaverse and earn income from different play-to-earn games. It is developed on most modern standards to utilize NFTs and the platform’s native fungible tokens.
Players at Metaverser can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all over the world. The driving force behind the platform is its aim to make the virtual worlds more real by offering a place for every individual despite their attributes or ethnicities, to come together and have fun.
Further, Metaverser uses Binance Smart Chain to maintain and manage game NFTs, opening up a world of possibilities for users. Play-to-earn models are available at Metaverser, and these games combine finance with gaming to provide users with unique ways to earn income. Additionally, because Metaverser combines real-world values with its digital metaverse, users can enjoy more fun and interactive activities. Additionally, users can participate in a number of challenges to earn their native tokens ($MTVT) and NFTs, which they can then sell on their marketplace or exchange platform for cryptocurrency.
The good news is that after passing six practical performance tests, the beta version of Metaverser will be publicly accessible to the whitelist members on September 20th. Moreover, they currently have a group of 140 people as testers, and this group currently has limited access to Metaverser. Testers accumulate points like everyone else during testing, and when they reach a certain number of points, they can buy NFTs with $BABA tokens. After six levels of performance testing, whitelisted users will be granted weekly and phased access beginning September 20th. Priority will be given to those who have registered using their referral code and have often referred themselves to others.
By sharing your Referal code, which you get while you sign up, with your friends so that you will have priority in the whitelist to enter in Metaverser, collect points, and earn money. Individuals who have registered but have not selected an avatar will not be included in this list and will not be eligible for early access. So, for early access use, one of the things you need consists of an avatar.
Metaverser is soon going to be a multi-platform game, which all users can have access to it on every device:
Windows
Mac
iOs
Android
Game Goals and Rewards
The participants must accomplish no Objectives. However, when a player completes a gaming activity and earns Experience Points, they begin to level up. They will also acquire Reputation Points, the Play to Earn Currency of the Metaverse.
Play to earn Method:
Despite having other play-to-earn methods. As part of Metaverser's play-to-earn program, 15% of the tokens are allocated for in-game incentives. In addition to his $GBEX token allocation, Globiance has also allocated 1T to be used in play-to-earn rewards.
The addition of partner tokens won't deduct Metaverser's $MTVT reward allocation. By granting partners tokens as rewards, Metaverser's in-game experience will be far more lucrative and rewarding. Having partnered with Globiance, players will now be able to receive new rewards after leveling up at each section in Cryptovalley. Besides the existing rewards methods, this update will add more ways to earn rewards.
Stay tuned to play Metaverser, win prizes, and gather $BABA tokens. Metaverser reveals the highest scorers on their website. In addition, a tutorial on how to play Metaverser will show after you launch the game.
If you have not registered for our Whitelist till now, join us by just clicking link.
About Metaverser
