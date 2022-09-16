SDDOT Seeks Public Input for I-90/U.S. Highway 85 Spearfish Rest Area/Welcome Center Corridor Study

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

Contact: Tammy Williams, Special Projects Coordinator, 605-295-7212

SPEARFISH, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting, will hold an open house public meeting at Spearfish City Hall, located at 625 N. 5th St. in Spearfish, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have been working together to revitalize South Dakota’s existing Interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the traveling public.

The existing Spearfish rest area located along Interstate 90 (eastbound) near the Wyoming and South Dakota border has been identified by the State as needing to be reconstructed. This provides an opportunity to review the existing location, as well as the nearby corridor, for a location that best serves the needs of South Dakota visitors and residents.

The purpose of this open house public meeting is to provide project information, answer questions, and collect public feedback. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in this public meeting. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available. For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, presentation materials are also available on the study website at www.SpearfishRestAreaStudy.com.

The website also allows for online comments and completion of a survey.

For more information, contact Tammy Williams at 605-295-7212 or by email at Tammy.Williams@state.sd.us.

