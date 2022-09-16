Submit Release
VitaBeauti.com Now Offers Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A.’s Hemp-Seed Oil Skincare Products to its Consumers

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.

Herbal Skincare Elixirs from Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s Repairing Hand Cream

Vido's Health & Beauty Products With Hemp Seed Oil Moisturize, Reduce Appearance of Fine Lines and Alleviate Inflammation

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Research Shows HSO is Good for Skin Health

Our skincare line is 90 percent natural and is sodium and sulfate free. We never test our products on animals as other companies do.”
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A.
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. has added VitaBeauti.com as an online retailer that carries its Hemp-Seed Oil skincare products.

“We already have our HSO-based skincare products on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. “Now, VitaBeauti.com carries several of our products.”

VitaBeauti.com currently offers the following products:

1) Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion
2) Repairing Hand Cream, which hydrates the skin
3) Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum, which helps eliminate wrinkles and fine lines
4) Repairing Hair Mask, which nourishes and restores damaged hair
5) Energizing Shower Gel, which hydrates, soothes, and restores the skin
6) Heating Gel Cream, which soothes muscles

“We have added several e-commerce sites to coincide with an ECRM event this month, where we had have private one-on-one meetings with buyers from large and small retail chains in the United States,” Plummer said.

Troy Plummer, the co-founder of Vido’s Health & and Beauty USA, said consumers today are concerned about ingredients in products.

“Our herbal elixirs for skin contain HSO, essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils,” Troy said. “Our skincare line is 90 percent natural and is sodium and sulfate free.

“We never test our products on animals as other companies do. Vido’s is cruelty-free,” Troy and Iva added. “We also avoid chemicals or synthetic substances whenever possible.”

Troy and Iva said Hemp Seed Oil is good for your skin.

Healthline.com reports that HSO can help with various skin conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis.

“According to Healthline, Hemp Seed Oil moisturizes and relieves inflammation, which ‘encourages skin growth and new cell generation,” they said. “HSO also moderates oil production and treats atopic dermatitis because it contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids.”

Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. is looking forward to adding more retail outlets.

“Consumers are looking for natural skincare products. They care about what they use on their skin,” Iva and Troy said.

To purchase, please visit VitaBeauti.com and follow @vidosusa.

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
