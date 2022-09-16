Ashraf Attia, Founder of Fintech Startup Predictiva, named in the top 50 tech talents contributing to UK economic growth

Ashraf K. Attia, Co-founder and CEO of Predictiva

The latest Tech Nation Visa report published in September 2022 features Ashraf Attia in the top fifty global talents in the UK

It’s a real honour to be featured in this report alongside so many amazingly talented people who, like me, chose to come to the UK to start their tech business or take a senior role in the tech sector” — Ashraf K. Attia

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the UK, the world’s third most valuable tech economy, demand for talented staff means attracting global talent is vital for ongoing success. The latest Tech Nation Visa report features Ashraf Attia in the top fifty global talents in the UK, contributing to the UK’s economic growth. Ashraf is an Egyptian Entrepreneur who relocated to the UK in 2018 via the Tech Nation Exceptional Talent Visa. The company he co-founded created six Deep Tech roles and is expected to contribute over £80 million to the UK economy by 2025.

Predictiva, the Fintech-AI startup company founded by Ashraf Attia alongside Maysara Hammouda in the UK, is solving the most challenging optimisation dilemmas in the financial markets to deliver predictable profits while minimising risks. Using state-of-the-art Deep Reinforcement Learning algorithms, Predictiva – which has already received multiple awards and featured in multiple “top tech” lists, including Tech Nation Rising Stars, IBM Best Machine Learning Project, and The Next Web - uses AI to redefine Financial Intelligence and make advanced AI available to everyone.

“As many tech companies globally experience, recruiting staff with the right skills and capabilities is difficult,” shared Ashraf. “There is a huge amount of growth in the UK tech sector, so we move fast, network hard, and do all that we can to onboard new staff into the team and try to ensure that availability of talent does not limit Predictiva’s success.”

The UK tech ecosystem is valued at just under $1 trillion and is the world’s third most valuable tech economy, behind only the USA and China. According to the annual Tech Nation Visa report 2022, the UK continues to benefit from high levels of investment and funding in the tech sector: over $16 billion in the first half of 2022, and is set to outpace investment in France, Germany, and the Nordics. Today, just under 5 million people work in UK tech startups and scaleups, and more than 2 million tech vacancies were advertised over the last year, more than any other area of the UK labour market.

With such enormous growth and investment comes ever-growing demand for talent, which exceeds local supply in every region. Tech Nation’s Founding Chief Executive, Gerard Grech, says in the report’s forward, “We are indebted to the exceptionally talented tech employees and founders who have come to the UK from across the world. The UK’s future is tech, and with the help of even more incredible global talent to come, we will continue to be the number one choice for businesses to start, scale and stay.”

The Tech Nation Visa enables the brightest and best tech talent from around the world to come and work in the UK’s digital technology sector, contributing their cutting-edge expertise, creativity, and innovation to maintain the UK’s position at the forefront of the global digital economy.

“At Predictiva, our small team, based in Leicester and Edinburgh, continues to innovate and invest in Deep Tech, particularly AI, Deep Reinforcement Learning, and other novel machine learning capabilities. I’m delighted to be included and recognised in this Tech Nation list, and as with so much in business, this is an honour we share as a team.”

About Predictiva

At Predictiva, we are determined to solve the most challenging optimisation dilemmas in the financial markets, to deliver predictable profits while minimising risks. Using state-of-the-art Deep Reinforcement Learning algorithms, our platform, Investiva, uses AI to redefine Financial Intelligence and make advanced AI available to everyone.

Key Predictiva Milestones

• May 2021: Predictiva’s first funding round resulted in investment from 7 Angel Investors and a post-money valuation of £4.9m.

• Featured by The Next Web (TNW) as one of Europe’s top 50 data-driven startups.

• Won the IBM Best Machine Learning Project Award at the University of Edinburgh.

• Won the Regional Award of the Tech Nation Rising Stars competition.

• Developed strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), NVIDIA, and leading Universities such as The University of Edinburgh.

• Won the Innovate UK Smart Grant Competition with a total grant value of £345K

• September 2022: The Tech Nation Visa Report 2022 names Co-Founder & CEO Ashraf Attia as one of the top 50 global tech talents in the UK, contributing to the UK’s economic growth.

