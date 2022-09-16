Vantage Circle Announces to be the Silver Partner at the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2022

From Left: Partha Neog and Derrek Wenisch at Booth 409, Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2022, London

The Company has expanded its base to another section as they have now become the new Silver Partner for the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2022

It is an honor for us to have been given the opportunity to organize an insightful session on ‘How to design and Measure Employee Recognition Program’” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, today announced that they had become the Silver Partner for the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2022. Vantage Circle organized a Special Session on ‘How to Design and Measure Employee Recognition Program?’, addressed by Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of the company, at the Exhibit Showcase Theater. There was a special giveaway of the first copy of - "The Global AIRe Benchmarking Report 2022" on Employee Recognition.

The Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2022, is an international platform that has helped professionals to explore big ideas and deliver actionable insights to help HR leaders harness the full potential of a changing workplace.

Speaking on the occasion, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, "Vantage Circle is proud to be the SILVER Sponsor of the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, London. Moreover, it is an honor for us to have been given the opportunity to organize an insightful session on ‘How to design and Measure Employee Recognition Program’. We are extremely glad and thankful to the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference for having helped us to have an overwhelming response from the attendees at the session.”

About the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference:

The Gartner ReimagineHR Conference is the premier event for CHROs and HR leaders to learn from the latest research and Gartner experts covering talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion, learning and development, total rewards, talent analytics, and HR technology. Gartner ReimagineHR will be held September 15-16 in London in London, and the U.K. Follow news and updates from these events on Twitter using #GartnerHR.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee recognition and engagement platform that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improve the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.