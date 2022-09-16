Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,326 in the last 365 days.

Attorneys to deliver a Day of Dignity to Los Angeles’ homeless

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities will lend a helping hand on the streets of Hollywood on Saturday, September 24.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles has long been considered the epicenter of homelessness, and a little bit of kindness in the community goes a long way. Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) are proud to be partnering with The Center, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and The Power of a Shower for their annual Day of Dignity.

Volunteers from law firms across Los Angeles County will be at The Center in Hollywood from 8 am to 1 pm on Saturday, September 24 to bring hope and joy to the unsheltered members of the community by handing out bags of toiletries and clothes, shoes, and blankets. There will also be the opportunity for these men and women to receive haircuts, manicures, and dental screenings, as well as have a wash in the mobile showers provided by The Power of a Shower. There will also be representatives from community and government service organizations and the day will be wrapped up with a hot lunch served. Los Angeles’ homeless will also have access to COVID vaccines, chiropractic treatment, mental health assistance, and job search and social services.

“LATLC are always looking for new ways to help those in need in the community,” says Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities 2022 President, Steve Vartazarian. “While we may not be able to solve the homeless problem in Los Angeles, we can absolutely do what we can to help the individuals who are living on the streets by giving them the things we so often take for granted in our lives. We are very proud to be partnering with The Center, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and Power of a Shower to make this a special day for these often unseen members of the community.”

Day of Dignity will be taking place in the parking lot between Blessed Sacrament Church and The Center in Hollywood at 6636 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028 on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 8 am- 1 pm.

Nicole Price
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 4243354734
email us here

You just read:

Attorneys to deliver a Day of Dignity to Los Angeles’ homeless

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.