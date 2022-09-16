Attorneys to deliver a Day of Dignity to Los Angeles’ homeless
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities will lend a helping hand on the streets of Hollywood on Saturday, September 24.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles has long been considered the epicenter of homelessness, and a little bit of kindness in the community goes a long way. Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) are proud to be partnering with The Center, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and The Power of a Shower for their annual Day of Dignity.
Volunteers from law firms across Los Angeles County will be at The Center in Hollywood from 8 am to 1 pm on Saturday, September 24 to bring hope and joy to the unsheltered members of the community by handing out bags of toiletries and clothes, shoes, and blankets. There will also be the opportunity for these men and women to receive haircuts, manicures, and dental screenings, as well as have a wash in the mobile showers provided by The Power of a Shower. There will also be representatives from community and government service organizations and the day will be wrapped up with a hot lunch served. Los Angeles’ homeless will also have access to COVID vaccines, chiropractic treatment, mental health assistance, and job search and social services.
“LATLC are always looking for new ways to help those in need in the community,” says Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities 2022 President, Steve Vartazarian. “While we may not be able to solve the homeless problem in Los Angeles, we can absolutely do what we can to help the individuals who are living on the streets by giving them the things we so often take for granted in our lives. We are very proud to be partnering with The Center, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and Power of a Shower to make this a special day for these often unseen members of the community.”
Day of Dignity will be taking place in the parking lot between Blessed Sacrament Church and The Center in Hollywood at 6636 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028 on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 8 am- 1 pm.
Nicole Price
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 4243354734
email us here