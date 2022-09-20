In the Blink of an Eye, Master Artist Lynn A. L’Homme Has Risen to the Top in the World of Beauty

Master lash and brow artist, Lynn A. L’Homme of NV Artistry Studio & Academy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master lash and brow artist, Lynn A. L’Homme, is pleased to announce the launching of her groundbreaking, state-accredited program for advanced aesthetics. After years of successfully training over 40 graduates in the beauty industry, this owner of NV Artistry Studio & Academy is now offering a 45-hour program for any student seeking to start a career in eyelash extension application. As an educator, Lynn far outshines the competition with this addition. Participants will learn everything from the basics to the pros!

Perfectionist Lynn is a licensed, trained, and certified craftsperson, who originally hales from the Windy City of Chicago. Her educational goals ultimately lead her to the Hoosier State of Indiana where she graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, with a bachelor’s degree in public health and management. After a decade in the business world, she made a drastic change to pursue her dream and passion for the esthetics industry. Lynn is self-described as “a lover of all things fashion, beauty, and art. She is an artist at heart who has a love for true beauty. Her canvas of choice just so happens to be the human face.”

As a female African-American entrepreneur, Lynn felt the pull to assist other young women in the community who want to delve into the beauty industry. Entrepreneur L’Homme established NV Artistry Studio & Academy in 2017 to teach dedicated students the art of lashes and brows. The luxurious spa setting serves the Indianapolis and Chicago areas and offers clients services including eyelash extensions, brow tinting, microshading, waxing, and facials. For aspiring or current lash and brow technicians, NV Artistry Studio & Academy provides a training ground for pupils to gain or enhance their skills in this competitive arena. Enrollees have the benefit of honing their skills from an expert precisionist who prides herself in delivering top-notched results.

According to Lynn, “We go above and beyond to make our clients look amazing and feel confident. High-quality results are the only acceptable results when it comes to permanent makeup, and NV Artistry only delivers the best.”

