Announcing the Release of Astera Data Services – A Unified API Lifecycle Management Solution at Big Data LDN 2022
Astera is set to redefine API Management with Astera Data Services
"WESTLAKE VILLAGE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astera will unveil an exciting new addition, Astera Data Services, to its data management platform at the Big Data LDN conference in London on 21st and 22nd September 2022.
— Mike O'Quinn, VP of Product Management
Astera Data Services combines API lifecycle management and powerful data integration capabilities in one platform to help businesses effortlessly consume, develop, and publish APIs and integrations with zero coding and securely share them with their stakeholders.
The API Lifecycle Management solution allows users to consume APIs for easy data integration and application mashups. Users can design and test their own APIs in a drag and drop environment and deploy them on on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environment. It enables users to easily secure and manage APIs in one place. Users can also monitor API consumption trends through a live dashboard and convert API metrics into business benefits.
Using Astera Data Services, businesses can create a connected network with seamless data sharing, rapidly deliver new digital solutions, foster new partnerships, and enhance customer experience.
Astera will show a live demonstration of Astera Data Services and how it can help optimize API lifecycle management at Big Data LDN.
About Big Data LDN
Big Data LDN (London) is the largest enterprise data and analytics conference and exhibition in the United Kingdom that is attended by leading technology vendors and consultants around the globe. The award-winning event offers valuable advice and insights on technical and thought-leadership aspects, empowering IT professionals to confidently manage their big data projects and implement dynamic data-driven initiatives.
About Astera
Astera is a leading provider of enterprise-grade data management solutions. Based in Westlake Village, CA, the company offers end-to-end, code-free data management solutions, including data extraction, data integration, data warehousing, electronic data exchange, and API Lifecycle management.
Astera is trusted by leading government departments and Fortune 500 companies, including USDA, US Dept. of VA, Xerox, HP, Novartis, and Raymond James.
