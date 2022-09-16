Submit Release
MCE Recognized as #1 Most Promising Technology Solution Provider for the Telecom Industry by CIO Review

Upcoming Webinar Highlights why the Digital-first Device Lifecycle Management (dDLM) Platform is Identified as an Emerging Differentiator for Telcos

Today we are able to build a customer journey that can start on the customer’s device and be completed either there or through the avenue of their choice.”
— Dr. Robert Hackl
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCE Systems Ltd. (MCE), the global leader in mobile device lifecycle management, was recognized this week by CIO Review for its development of the digital device lifecycle management (dDLM) platform. The dDLM platform provides a new way for telcos to deliver an effective customer experience by putting the power of digital-first technology into the hands of the more than 41 million digital natives in the U.S.

“Digital natives in the U.S. and around the world operate most of their personal and professional lives through their smartphones,” says Dr. Robert Hackl, President of MCE. “Ironically, they are unable to manage their smartphone’s lifecycle through that same device, due to a lack of integrated technology. Today we are able to build a customer journey that can start on the customer’s device and be completed either there or through the avenue of their choice. The result is a seamless journey that solves the customer and operator's needs in real-time.”

With MCE’s significant R&D investment it has developed a cloud-native platform business architecture that can be implemented quickly and with immediate impact. MCE’s lightweight full stack IT approach allows telcos to sprinkle the platform services into their existing architecture like “Lego blocks” and accelerate value creation from existing IT solutions while acting as a glue.

MCE will unveil its dDLM platform at the upcoming webinar, which will discuss how to elevate DLM to a digital-first and integrated self-service experience. Case studies will show how the speedy introduction of remote intelligence removes friction from customer journeys to boost NPS while simultaneously delivering the operator incremental revenues and improved margins.

MCE is honored to welcome digital innovators Varun Krishnan, Vodafone’s Managing Director for FinTech, along with former Accenture CEO for Digital, Mike Sutcliff. Both will explain dDLM and how it can help MNOs and MVNOs focus on customer needs while slashing costs, minimizing churn, boosting conversions, and unlocking vast trade-in revenues.

To register for the event, please visit: https://view6.workcast.net/register?cpak=4812432265337291&referrer=cio

To read the CIO article, please visit:
https://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/August2022/Telecom/?digitalmagazine#page=12

About MCE Systems:

MCE is the pioneer in mobile device lifecycle management for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE’s industry-leading solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and care, to trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing). Over its more than 15 years of experience, MCE has become the trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. MCE. Mobilizing Customer Experiences. Visit www.mce.systems


Media contact:
5WPR For MCE Systems
E: mcesystems@5wpr.com

Company Contact:
MCE Systems Ltd.
E: kobi.f@mce-sys.com

Melle Amade
MCE Systems
+1 310-463-2328
email us here

MCE Recognized as #1 Most Promising Technology Solution Provider for the Telecom Industry by CIO Review

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology, Telecommunications


