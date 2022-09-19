ReverseDAO Secures Round of Funding Led by Syndicate Capital Group After Launch Event
After the successful launch of their marketplace launch conference and investment seminar, ReverseDAO secured a round of funding led by Syndicate Capital Group.HONG KONG, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Followed by their launch conference and investment seminar event on September 6, 2022, tokens and loyalty points aggregator and exchange, ReverseDAO, secures funding from notable investment firms such as international investment conglomerate, Syndicate Capital Group.
“With confidence that tokenization can improve traditional mass market industries, I’ve been following the growth of ReverseDAO in their mission to maximize consumers’ rewards for their brand loyalty. With the launch of their fully-functioning voucher redemption platform and clear roadmap, I’m excited to see the impact ReverseDAO will have in the loyalty program industry.”
Albert Yip - CEO, Syndicate Capital Group
With the investment and confidence from Syndicate Capital Group amongst others, ReverseDAO can continue their goal of disrupting the loyalty points-infused-token infrastructure, allowing loyal point collectors to fully utilize their brand dedication.
In addition to securing investments, the launch conference also saw a slew of exciting events, such as the unveiling of the official ReverseDAO Tiger NFTs and the strategic partnership signing ceremonies between ReverseDAO and One Satoshi, Q9, KKDay, iRecycle, and Mezzofy.
About Syndicate Capital Group
Syndicate Capital Group is an international investment conglomerate with focus on co-investments in mid-market companies, and serves as a bridge to connect entrepreneurs with ultra-high-net-worth individuals, private investors, family offices and financial institutions including investment banks and PE funds across the international capital markets. In addition to mid-market companies, Syndicate Capital Group also has a focus on core and specialist sponsors specializing in financial services, green energy, technology, and more.
About ReverseDAO
ReverseDAO aims to disrupt the trillion dollar loyalty rewards program industry by targeting the pains of participating in loyalty rewards programs. Through the ReverseDAO app, native token RevD, and the in-app digital currency and loyalty point exchange, users can manage all their loyalty programs and fully utilize their earnings through the option to buy, sell, and trade digital currency and different loyalty program points.
