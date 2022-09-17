The Sozahdah Family presents 2nd Annual Baraka Fundraiser Benefiting Global Empowerment Mission and Bayat Foundation
Meet Jamila Sozahdah, Co-Creator Baraka 2nd Annual Fundraising Gala Benefitting Refugee Women & Children
Jamila Sozahdah and Mother Gul Bibi in Traditional Afghan Attire (Gul is the mother of all 10 of the Sozahdah Sisters)
September 18th's Baraka Gala Benefit Proceeds Going to Global Empowerment Mission on Behalf of the Sozahdah Family
September 18th's Baraka Gala Benefit Proceeds Going to Bayat Foundation on Behalf of the Sozahdah Family
Fundraising benefit to be held merging art and culture at Mateo & 7th Gallery in Los Angeles California
According to UNHCR and UNICEF, in the first months of 2022, more than 100 million people were displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations 50 percent of these refugees being women and children under the age of 18.
In countries like Afghanistan, there is a consequential impact of this humanitarian crisis particularly on women and girls who make up 80 percent of these displaced refugees. There is a consequential impact on this humanitarian crisis particularly on women and girls who make up 80 percent of these displaced refugees.
We will make a difference in the world by lightening the burdens of another. We must be the change we wish to see ~ The Sozahdah Family
The Sozahdah family is holding this fundraiser to raise awareness and donate all proceeds to two amazing non-profit organizations fighting the rise of this refugee crisis: Bayat Foundation and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM). Bayat Foundation and GEM provide grassroots efforts with a large institutional impact for the most vulnerable refugee populations affected by disasters around the world -- most recently the Ukrainian crisis as well. .
The evening will include appearances by local talent, celebrities Lil Jon and Terrence Jenkins, and many more surprises to come. Red carpet will begin at 6:00 PM, with cocktail hour ensuing from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by touching remarks from Jamila and Siddiqa Sozahdah and personal remarks from GEM President and Founder, Michael Capponi as well as Bayat Foundation VP of Strategic Alliances/ Programs, Alberto Lopez. Standup comedian Ron G and live auction to follow before the event will officially close.
Donations will directly help with quality healthcare for women and newborns, increase access to education, provide economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, as well as social justice and cultural preservation.
About Bayat Foundation: The Bayat Foundation is dedicated to the health, education and well-being of the people of Afghanistan, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, marital status or religion, by providing for those in-need and unlocking the potential of widows, women, children, youth and men through programs and partnerships offering quality healthcare for women and newborns, increased access to education through new or refurbished schools, economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, social justice, strengthened families, competitive sporting events and cultural preservation.
About Global Empowerment Mission (GEM): The Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) founded in 1996’s aim is to provide grassroots efforts with a large institutional impact to the most vulnerable refugee populations affected by disasters around the world. GEM operates year-round programming that focuses on school and home reconstruction, education, and empowerment, and environmental and health programs. The program goals are to bring people back to normalcy and elevate communities beyond the cycle of disaster response. The outcome of these programs are to provide long-term redevelopment, which mitigates the psychosocial impact of displacement. The programs create independence through sustainable initiatives as the communities have a vested interest in the programs and overtime grow and improve them on their own. To date, GEM has raised over $250M in committed aid to the Ukrainian crisis and continues aiding victims of disasters across the US and all over the world.
