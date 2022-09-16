OnlineBookClub founder offers paradoxical advice to entrepreneurs; step away from the business in order for it to thrive
EINPresswire.com/ -- What is it that makes one person successful while another struggles? For more than 16 years, Scott Hughes, the founder and president of OnlineBookclub, a site with more than three million members has pondered that question. As a young 19-year-old working more than 80 hours a week at unfulfilling, menial jobs in order to make ends meet, Hughes began the website that would turn him into a millionaire and well-respected entrepreneur. Close to two decades later, Hughes has refined his system for success and is now ready to share his methodology with others seeking success and financial freedom.
Hughes' mentorship program was launched September 2022. For the first three weeks following the launch, the bestselling author and business scaling expert is offering his mentorship program at no cost. The personalized mentorship program is available online and will be open for registration year-round. Unlike other experts, Hughes believes his system can be applied to any goal.
“With my mentorship not only will clients get my advice, but they'll also get my direct support in the form of my resources, connections, and audience. In other words, I will make sure they not only have the knowledge but also the actual resources and opportunities to put that knowledge to work,” explains Scott Hughes, founder of OnlineBookClub. “If you want more than anything to make a million dollars, if you want to lose 50 pounds, if you want to start your own business, make a living from it, and quit your day job, or if you want to write a book and become a bestselling author, I can make that happen for you through my mentorship.”
Asked what advice he would give to his younger self, Hughes said: “Consider giving up the 70 to 80-hour work weeks much earlier,” Hughes went on to explain. “For years, I had to work 80 hours a week just to keep OnlineBookClub.org afloat while putting food on my table, but once I was in that habit, I kept it going for years after it was no longer needed. Taking more free time for myself makes me more creative and thoughtful. It's paradoxical, but having more free time helped me grow my business because I wasn't focused on the daily chores of running a business. I was able to see the bigger picture and be more strategic.”
