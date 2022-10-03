Submit Release
Beyond Chaotic is added to dozens of Playlists on Spotify

Saturday Night

Spotify curators have discovered a fresh, young band to add to their playlists.

This is pure punk! Winners: - Super catchy riff and chord progression, in the great trend of Off Spring- Vocal and backing vocal call/response in the title - The title itself is super catchy-”
— Eduardo Pastore, Playlist- IndiePop/Indie Rock: as mais tocadas
LAND O LAKES, FLORIDA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Chaotic, the brother and sister rock band from Tampa, Florida is having a really good year. After partnering with Camille Barbone, Beyond Chaotic's collaborations are starting to pay off. After spending the summer on a national tour, the group is starting to see some upward momentum on YouTube and Spotify. Their newest release, Saturday Night, has a video on YouTube and the song has been added to dozens of Spotify Playlists.

As evidenced by their music video, this band has a youthful, energetic vibe and are all about having a fun time, even up to the point where they get busted by the cops for filming. And their old school, DIY approach to filming their music video 'selfie style' adds dimension and character; all the while giving them the freedom to enjoy a Saturday Night with their friends while you tag along.

In addition to the music video, Saturday Night's reach has increased on Spotify as more curators discover their fresh Modern Alternative Rock sound. Carlos Climent, from the playlist BEAST MODE states, "DAAAMN! Awesome song! I really like it: the fast rhythm, the energy it gives off, how good it sounds, the time management...Very very good work guys!"

Beyond Chaotic has a passion for playing live music and they love audience interaction. In fact, they recently played their 200th show! And they are scheduled to play the east coast, from Florida to Virginia, starting in October. But they also understand that streaming platforms are a piece of the puzzle needed to make it in the music industry. And they are thrilled that curators are responding to Saturday Night.

You can visit the band's website at beyondchaotic.com to check their live performance schedule and to connect to socials and Spotify.

