Beyond Chaotic- Summer of Chaos Tour is Extended
Beyond Chaotic will continue touring while most teens go back to school.
It's been super hard to find a teenager who can actually tour with us.”LAND O LAKES, FLORIDA, USA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Chaotic, the teen rock band from Tampa, has been extended on The Extreme Tour. Siblings Max and Alex will continue to travel with the tour, in addition to playing dates previously booked by their management, MMAAXXKK Entertainment.
Beyond Chaotic's Summer of Chaos Tour will span 13 states. Taking them as far west as Nebraska and as far north as South Dakota before circling back to the East Coast. These teenagers are rocking the stage an average of three times a week while promoting their new single, Saturday Night.
Still without a permanent drummer, the kids continue to leverage their dad in that role for the time being. "It's been super hard to find a teenager who can actually tour with us," says Max. "Having our dad is really convenient because he's already traveling with us. And the more he plays, the better he gets. So, it's a win/win for now."
After a very short break to celebrate Alex's 16th birthday, their tour kicks off again in Pennsylvania before heading west for a second time. Then the kids will head back to Florida to play Geckofest on September 3rd and they will play their 200th show later that same month. Make sure to check their website for locations and dates to catch a show at a city near you.
Saturday Night