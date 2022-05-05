Submit Release
Florida Band 'Crash The Mic Series' heads to Pennsylvania

Beyond Chaotic at Sgammato Music

Tampa based teen rock band Beyond Chaotic is excited to announce 7 Pennsylvania appearances in support of the pending release of their sophomore album.

Tampa based teen rock band Beyond Chaotic is excited to announce 7 Pennsylvania appearances in support of the pending release of their sophomore album (working title 'Number 2').

The band will crash open mics/jams in the following western Pennsylvania cities:
May 5 Irwin, PA
May 9 Millvale, PA
May 10 Ambridge, PA
May 11 Beaver, PA
May 12 Slippery Rock, PA
May 14 Homestead, PA
May 16 Gibsonia, PA

'Saturday Night', the first single from 'Number 2', drops Tuesday May 24, 2022! The band will play this song at each show, along with earlier material and covers (as time permits).
After Pittsburgh the band heads to Miamisburg, OH and Nashville, TN. For more information on dates, times, and venues, visit their website at beyondchaotic.com and click the Upcoming Shows tab.

Cindy Karafilis
MMAAXXKK Entertainment Inc
beyondchaotic@hotmail.com
