Florida Band 'Crash The Mic Series' heads to Pennsylvania

Crash The Mic- Western PA Beyond Chaotic at Sgammato Music

Tampa based teen rock band Beyond Chaotic is excited to announce 7 Pennsylvania appearances in support of the pending release of their sophomore album.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Band 'Crash The Mic Series' heads to PennsylvaniaTampa based teen rock band Beyond Chaotic is excited to announce 7 Pennsylvania appearances in support of the pending release of their sophomore album (working title 'Number 2').The band will crash open mics/jams in the following western Pennsylvania cities:May 5 Irwin, PAMay 9 Millvale, PAMay 10 Ambridge, PAMay 11 Beaver, PAMay 12 Slippery Rock, PAMay 14 Homestead, PAMay 16 Gibsonia, PA 'Saturday Night' , the first single from 'Number 2', drops Tuesday May 24, 2022! The band will play this song at each show, along with earlier material and covers (as time permits).After Pittsburgh the band heads to Miamisburg, OH and Nashville, TN. For more information on dates, times, and venues, visit their website at beyondchaotic.com and click the Upcoming Shows tab.