Axxel announces the completion of RB&C Railroad Maintenance (“RB&C”) management buy-out

MONTRéAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donald Cassivi, President and majority shareholder of RB&C, wishing to pursue other projects, considered the option of proceeding with the sale of his stake in the company to his management team whose members possess the skills, knowledge and expertise to take the RB&C to the next level.

Axxel led the structuring of the transition, placing the financing and made this project a reality. “Donald's ambition to ensure that the company remains in the hands of the team that has been at his side to build RB&C and make it the benchmark company in railroad maintenance instead of divesting to outsiders has been a crucial element for the success of this transaction,” said Jean-Michel Zakhour, Managing Partner at Axxel. “The future of RB&C in the hands of Daniel Montigny, Dany Cassivi, Johnny Cassivi and André Cassivi is very promising. The company remains under Quebec control and combines perfectly as a market leader with family business values.”

‘’In recent years, RB&C has become a major player in the maintenance of railways. This accomplishment was in large part due to my dedication and determination to succeed in the management team. The acquisition by them of RB&C was the logical sequence following all their efforts and their involvement in the company”, affirms Mr. Donald Cassivi. ''The services provided by Axxel in this acquisition process were crucial to the success of the transaction. Always attentive and present at all times, they greatly facilitated all stages of the process,'' added Mr. Cassivi.

''The acquisition of RB&C represents a unique opportunity for our team. We are confident that our commitment, expertise and market knowledge will greatly help us succeed in our quest to grow the company and develop and expand its services. We would like to thank Mr. Donald Cassivi for his confidence in our ability to keep the name of RB&C as a reference in the maintenance of railways and to ensure its success. Finally, we thank the Axxel team for their professionalism, support and expertise. We are convinced that without their presence, this transaction could have been much more complicated.'' stated the management team of RB&C.

About Axxel

At Axxel Inc., we build lasting relationships in treating our clients’ businesses as our own. We take the time to get to know you, your company, and your dreams, because our overall vision for family and partnership profoundly shapes our corporate culture. Though our entire team is made up of unique leaders and strategic thinkers, we believe in team empowerment. We believe in family, first. We believe in your growth and in our learning because we believe in harmonious matrimony between our clients and our company.

About RB&C

RB&C, a growing Quebec family business. We are constantly innovating our working methods in order to meet the expectations and needs of our customers. With a solid combined experience of more than 300 years in rail transport, our management staff and our technical team include supervisors, track agents, operators and mechanics whose reputation is well established. We make it a point of honor to pass on our knowledge to our new employees to provide them with excellent training.

RB&C enjoys an excellent reputation. Its effective management of work focused on productivity and performance ensures customers benefit from first-class service and demonstrates the competence of our teams.