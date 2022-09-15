Statewide Payroll Jobs Up, Slight Increase to Statewide Employment Rate in August

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 15 - The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate rose +0.1 percentage point to 4.5 percent, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +4,100 in August, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The July monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +31,200 to +35,000 jobs. The July unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 4.4 percent. The August payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.





In August, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment include: Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+4,500), Construction (+3,500), and Government (+1,500). The industry sectors that reported the largest monthly payroll declines include: Manufacturing (-3,200), Professional and Business Services (-2,600), and Information (-500).





"The increase to statewide jobs and the continued historic decrease in continued claims levels for unemployment insurance benefits point to a strengthening Illinois labor market," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES remains committed to utilizing the tools at its disposal to connect employers and jobseekers who are looking to reenter the workforce and take advantage of the job opportunities throughout the state."





"Illinois has seen considerable improvements in its unemployment rate and has added nearly 240,000 jobs, signaling a positive long-term trajectory," said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. "Looking ahead, DCEO will continue to provide resources and training opportunities for job seekers while continuing to attract job-creators to Illinois."

The state's unemployment rate was +0.8 percentage point higher than the national unemployment rate reported for August, which was 3.7 percent, up +0.2 percentage point from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was down -1.5 percentage points from a year ago when it was at 6.0 percent.





Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +239,700 jobs, with gains across nearly all major industries. The industry groups with the largest jobs increases include: Leisure and Hospitality (+58,600), Professional and Business Services (+51,900), and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+50,800). The Mining sector reported no change in payroll employment over-the-year. In August, total nonfarm payrolls were up +4.1 percent over-the-year in Illinois and up +4.0 percent in the nation.





The number of unemployed workers was up from the prior month, a +1.1 percent increase to 290,200 and was down -23.0 percent over the same month one year ago. The labor force was almost unchanged (0.0 percent) over-the-month and up +2.0 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.





In May 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois , a new one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com (IJL) , the state's largest job search engine, which recently showed 41,783 posted resumes with 153,112 available jobs.





Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates





Illinois Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Jobs - by Major Industry





Monthly 2017-2021 seasonally adjusted labor force data for Illinois, and all other states, have been revised as required by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly historical revisions to state labor force estimates reflect new national benchmark controls, state working-age population controls, outlier specifications, seasonal factors, as well as updated total nonfarm jobs and unemployment benefits claims inputs. Illinois labor force data were also smoothed to eliminate large monthly changes as a result of volatility in the monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) and national benchmarking. For these reasons, the comments and tables citing unemployment rates in previous news releases/materials may no longer be valid.

Monthly seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Illinois and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division are available here.

Monthly 2017-2021 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment data for Illinois have been revised. To control for potential survey error, the estimates are benchmarked annually to universal counts derived primarily from unemployment insurance tax reports.

Not seasonally adjusted jobs data with industry detail are available here. "Other Services" include activities in three broad categories: personal and laundry; repair and maintenance; and religious, grant making, civic and professional organizations. Seasonally adjusted data for subsectors within industries are not available

