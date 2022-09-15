ILLINOIS GRAIN TOUR BEGINS TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Beginning Tuesday, September 20, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host 40 international buyers from seven different Latin America countries in an effort to increase export sales for the Illinois grain industry. For the past two years, the Grain Tour has been held virtually due to COVID-19. This year, the Tour will go back to being held in-person.





"The Illinois Grain Tour gives Illinois farmers, producers, and retailers the opportunity to showcase their world-class facilities to foreign investors," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. "We lead the nation in soybean production and nearly half of the soybeans and corn produced in Illinois are exported, resulting in billions of dollars in direct sales annually."





Despite the lack of in-person tours in 2020 and 2021, over $20 million in projected sales were recorded from the virtual tours.





Participants begin the tour by meeting with representatives from the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The tour will also make stops at:

Clarkson Grain, Cerro Gordo

Seedburo Equipment Co., Des Plaines

Illinois Soybean Association, Chicago

All participants of the Illinois Grain Tour are required to pay their own airfare and a participation fee prior to joining the tour.





There will be a planned media stop at GSI in Assumption with Director Costello. Information regarding that stop will be shared in the following days. Please note that any media outlet interested in covering the Illinois Grain Tour, at a location outside of the media availability at GSI,must first receive permission from the company/farm.