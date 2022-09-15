State of Illinois Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

ILLINOIS, September 15 - CHICAGO -The State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15-October 15 by honoring the important contributions of Latino entrepreneurs and business owners, and Illinois' Latino communities at-large. The celebrations - which are designated through a The State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15-October 15 by honoring the important contributions of Latino entrepreneurs and business owners, and Illinois' Latino communities at-large. The celebrations - which are designated through a proclamation - launched on September 14 with National Support Latino Business Day, and will continue through mid-October with events, business highlights, and efforts to bring awareness to the positive impact of Latino communities in Illinois.





"Illinois is proud to honor and celebrate the tremendous economic and cultural contributions of our State's vibrant Latino community," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Illinois is an open and welcoming state that embraces diversity and during Hispanic Heritage Month and throughout the year, Illinois is proud to celebrate Latino businesses and the Latino community."





During Hispanic Heritage Month, Illinois and DCEO are honoring the economic and cultural contributions of nearly 116,000 Latino-owned businesses, with the Illinois Latino GDP totaling more than $100 billion. Many business owners of color have historically experienced challenges in accessing capital and other key business resources. This month and throughout the year, DCEO offers targeted initiatives and resources in English and Spanish designed to support Latino entrepreneurs and businesses owned by people of color.





"Hispanic Heritage Month serves as a powerful reminder of the vibrancy and rich history of the Latino community in Illinois," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "This month and beyond I encourage Illinoisians to visit their favorite Latino-owned shops and restaurants and celebrate the wonderful economic and social contributions of the Latino community in Illinois."





"During Latinx Heritage Month and throughout the year, DCEO is committed to reducing barriers to create a more equitable business environment across Illinois," said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. "With more than 116,000 Latinx-owned businesses in Illinois, DCEO is excited to celebrate and recognize the important contributions of Latinx entrepreneurs, businesses and communities to our great state."





DCEO, through its Offices of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE) and Regional Economic Development (RED), will host and participate in multiple events, spotlight Latino businesses across the state and highlight the contributions of DCEO's Latino leaders. Throughout the year, OMEE works to create an inclusive business ecosystem for communities that have traditionally faced systemic challenges to entry and growth, which includes Latinx/o/a business owners and entrepreneurs.





Hispanic Heritage Month and Support Latino Business Day Events and Resources:

Social Media Toolkits:





Events:

All events are open to the public; additional information and registration links can be found on the DCEO's website.





Event Name: (Spanish) Recursos Financieros Para Empresas (RFE) - ¿Cómo puedo ayudar a financiar mi negocio?

Date/Time: 29 de septiembre de 2022. 11:00 a.m.

Description: ¿Quiere aprender cómo obtener capital para iniciar o crecer su negocio? O tal vez solo necesite asistencia financiera durante tiempos difíciles para su negocio. Únase a nuestro seminario web el jueves 29 de septiembre, para una discusión de diferentes antecedentes y experiencia en recursos financieros.





Event Name: Latina Expo Workshop: Boost Your Impact with Social Capital

Date/Time: October 1, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

Location: Macy's on State St. 111 N. State St., Chicago, IL (in-person), Macy's on State St. 111 N. State St., Chicago, IL (in-person), Register

Description: Join us at the Latina Expo for an engaging workshop which includes Illinois Latina entrepreneurs and leaders sharing their experience in growing their social capital and impacting their local communities. The event will also provide an opportunity to network.





The Illinois Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE) plays a crucial role in providing support to minority-owned businesses and marginalized businesses of all sizes and types, including connection with grants, technical assistance, and incentives to bolster minority entrepreneurs and minority-owned enterprises. For more information on Support Latino Business Day and Hispanic Heritage Month events planned for businesses, please contact Diana Alfaro, Latinx Business Development Manager, at Diana.Alfaro@illinois.gov.