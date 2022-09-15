Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Virtual Meeting on Friday, September 16

September 15, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special

Virtual Meeting on Friday, September 16

BALTIMORE, MD (September 15, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually.

Members of the public will be able to view the opening remarks via livestream before the meeting is adjourned to executive session. The agenda and livestream are available at: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-09-16.aspx

At the meeting, the State Board will discuss a personnel matter. The session is expected to conclude

at 4 p.m.

