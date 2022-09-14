The eviction moratorium has played a major part in slowing the growth of L.A. County's homeless population. Last week, the results of the most recent count by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority showed a 4.1% increase from 2020 to 2022, compared with a 25% jump from 2018 to 2020.
Los Angeles County commits to ending eviction moratorium by year’s end
