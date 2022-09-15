Mekong Delta province's industrial parks prove irresistible to investors

VIETNAM, September 15 -

MEKONG DELTA — Industrial parks and clusters in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tiền Giang attracted more than VNĐ834 billion (US$35.4 million) in the first eight months of this year, according to the province People’s Committee.

This represents a four-fold increase year-on-year.

Industrial parks house 81 foreign and 29 domestic projects worth $2.25 billion and VNĐ2.37 trillion, which offer more than 93,000 jobs.

Nearly 92 per cent of their total area has been leased.

Industrial clusters have attracted seven foreign and 73 domestic projects worth $153 million and VNĐ2.41 trillion, and offer more than 17,000 jobs.

Tiền Giang has three industrial parks, Mỹ Tho, Tân Hương and Long Giang, and five industrial clusters, Trung An, Tân Mỹ Chánh, Song Thuận, An Thạnh No.1, and Gia Thuận No.1.

It plans to build three more, Tân Phước Nos 1 and 2 and Bình Đông, besides 15 industrial clusters to meet demand.

Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh, chairman of the province People’s Committee, said the plan is to further improve the investment environment, help businesses expand operations and speed up administrative reform.

Earlier this month the province announced a list of 59 projects and solicited investment in them by next year, he said.

The projects, which require VNĐ22.9 trillion, are in urban infrastructure, commerce and services, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, education, and sports.

With trained workers accounting for half of its 1.1 million people of working age, the province has an abundant workforce.

More than 6,500 businesses are operating in the province, with 600-700 being established every year. — VNS