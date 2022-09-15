The Famous Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch Opens on Saturday, September 17th thru October 31st
U-Pick Pumpkins in the Heart of Orange County
Watching kids pick their own vegetables, and then being able (and willing!) to eat them right in the fields where they grow, makes me a happy and proud farmer.”IRVINE, CA, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over eight acres of U-Pick Pumpkins growing on the vine, tractor-pulled wagon rides, barnyard animals, a U-Pick veggie patch, arts and crafts, food, games, and even a pumpkin cannon…there really is no other pumpkin patch in Orange County like the famous Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch.
— Farmer Kenny Tanaka
Dates: September 21 – October 31, 2022
Hours: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, daily
Admission Fees:
Admission: $10 per person (Children 2 years and under are free. Military is free.)
Unlimited Wagon Rides: $6 (Children 2 years and under are free. Military is free.)
Barnyard Educational Exhibit: $6 (Children 2 years and under are free. Military is free.)
Value Entry Package: $20 (Includes Admission, Wagon Ride, and Barnyard Educational Exhibit (Save $2!) (Children 2 years and under are free. Military is free.)
Game and Activity Tickets: $2 each or 20 for $36 (Save $4!)
Parking Passes: $10 (Required Fridays beginning at 12pm, and all day on Saturdays and Sundays)
Parking Information:
Weekend traffic to Tanaka Farms is very heavy so parking lot directors will be present to facilitate traffic during these times.
Parking Passes are required on the weekends. (Parking is FREE Monday through Thursday and Friday mornings until 11:30am)
Parking Passes may be purchased online.
There will be a designated drop-off area for those choosing to use a Taxi, Uber, Lyft, or another rideshare service.
Pedestrian traffic will not be allowed to enter the farm. (Except local residents with proof of address.)
About Tanaka Farms:
Tanaka Farms is a family-owned and operated working farm that has been part of the rich fabric of California farming history since 1941. This 30-acre gem in the heart of Irvine, attracts over 100,000 guests per year for seasonal farm tours, visits to the Produce Market Stand, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs, and special events. For more information visit www.tanakafarms.com.
