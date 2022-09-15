Baby Clothes Vancouver | Infant Clothing Store Online Canada
Infant wear refers to clothing suitable for infants under the age of 12 months. Pay attention to the non-dry cleaning of infant clothingVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minimore Baby Clothing announced carrying more brands of baby clothes; brands such: as Burberry, Bonpoint, and Carter's all at Minimore Kids Clothing Store Vancouver.
1 Month to 3 months old Baby Clothes:
The body temperature regulation function is not perfect, the skin is delicate, the resistance is poor, and there is more activity, sweating, and sebaceous gland secretion. Therefore, scientifically choosing clothing for 1 to 3 months old babies is of great significance to the physical and mental health of babies. For the texture of clothes, choose environmentally friendly, soft and hygroscopic cotton fabrics that are easy to be washed in light colors and easy to wash. It is more convenient to wear a jumpsuit, and you can also wear clothes with separate tops and pants. Just be careful that sometimes the tops will shrink up, exposing your stomach and you will catch a cold, so be careful when hugging. Clothes are still mainly open and lace-up, don't wear pullover clothes, you can wear pullover clothes only after 3 months, and the collar of the clothes should be opened a little bigger.
4 Months Old Babies Clothes:
Babies after 4 months can move on the bed on their own. For safety and comfort, the clothing style should be appropriate, especially the underwear should not have large buttons, zippers, buckles, pins and the like to prevent damage to the baby's skin or swallowing into the stomach. . The button can be replaced by a cloth belt, but be careful not to get the underwear cloth belt on the neck to prevent the baby from being strangled.
7 Months to 9 Months Old Baby Clothing: Baby Clothes Vancouver
It is the period when they learn to walk and crawl. They are very active, sweat easily, cannot take care of themselves, and their clothes are easily dirty and torn. Therefore, in the spring and autumn seasons, outer clothing should be made of strong, easy-to-wash and hygroscopic, breathable fabrics, such as combed cotton, etc., while pure polyester, acrylic, and other fabrics are bright, strong, easy to wash, and quick-drying, but Poor hygroscopicity, easy to get dust and dirt. In summer, babies in these types of clothes can feel stuffy, get prickly heat, and even develop allergic reactions. Pure cotton products with light tones should be selected. The basic principle is that they have good hygroscopicity and reflect sunlight.
10 to 12 Months Old Baby What to Wear: Baby Clothing Store Vancouver
Has gradually been able to crawl, can walk, the baby's range of activities is also expanding, and they are full of curiosity about the world around them. Therefore, choosing clothes for babies should not only consider their characteristics but also pay attention to the needs of the baby's age at this time.
The national standard for infant and young children's clothing can escort the health of children, but parents should not be ignorant about choosing "harmless" and "clothing". According to the newly issued "Infant and Toddler Clothing Standards"
Infant clothing is not fashionable, you must pay attention to safety
Baby Clothes can't be dry cleaned:
Because some commonly used dry cleaning agents are mostly chemical volatile substances, they will cause adverse stimulation to infants and young children with poor tolerance and affect their growth and development. Therefore, the standard proposes that this method should not be used to clean products, and it is clearly required to be marked on the product. Graphic or text description of "Do not dry clean".
Buttons, zippers, and metal accessories:
In order to prevent injury to infants and young children when wearing clothing, the standard requires that all buttons, decorative buttons, zippers, and metal accessories on the product have no burrs, no accessible sharp edges and other defects, and no deformation or discoloration after washing and ironing, Does not rust. Embroidered or hand-sewn decorations are not permitted to have glitter and granular beads or accessible sharp edges and points.
Design:
The standard stipulates: that the neckline and hat edge of infant clothing products are not allowed to use cords; the length of all exposed cords on the finished product shall not exceed 14cm; after the collar of the pullover is unfolded, the circumference shall not be less than 52cm, all of which is to avoid the product In use, due to the occurrence of hooking, pulling and pulling, it will cause personal injury to infants and young children. In foreign countries, there have been reports of traffic accidents involving children being dragged by car doors due to clothing ropes.
Formaldehyde Treatment:
Formaldehyde, also known as formalin, is used in medicine to preserve human or organ specimens in liquid form and can be used in industry as a cleaning agent, a raw material for plastic production, and a preservative. Formaldehyde mainly occurs in dyeing auxiliaries and resin finishing agents in the textile and garment industry and is mostly used for coloring and fixing fibers and fabric products, as well as to improve anti-wrinkle and anti-shrinkage effects. Formaldehyde-containing auxiliaries are also used in the non-iron setting finishing of some finished garments. Medical experts believe that formalin is a chronic poisoning drug, and the textiles and clothing containing formalin will gradually release free formaldehyde during the wearing process, which will cause inflammation of the respiratory tract and skin through the human respiratory tract and skin contact. Irritating to eyes. Long-term exposure to low-dose formalin can cause chronic respiratory diseases, women's menstrual disorders, pregnancy syndrome, reduced neonatal constitution, chromosomal abnormalities, and even nasopharyngeal cancer. High concentrations of formalin have toxic effects on the nervous system, immune system, liver, etc.
