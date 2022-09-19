Tri Cascade, Inc. Announces the Opening of its Chicago Sales and Marketing Office
Tri Cascade, Inc. announces that it has opened a Sales and Marketing office on West Superior Street in the heart of Chicago’s Business District.
Sadlle Ranch Media Inc (OTCMKTS:SRMX)
"By concentrating our sales and marketing efforts in Chicago we will now be ideally positioned to launch our upcoming new and innovative Smart connected products to consumers nationwide".”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri Cascade, Inc., a subsidiary of Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMarket trading symbol “SRMX”) announces that it has opened a Sales and Marketing office on West Superior Street in the heart of Chicago’s Business District. Max C. Li, President and CEO of Tri Cascade, Inc. says “We are very excited to announce the opening of our Chicago office. By concentrating our sales and marketing efforts by having this satellite office in the Mid-West we will now be ideally positioned to launch our upcoming new and innovative Smart connected products to consumers nationwide through our distribution arrangements with big box stores. We will be publishing further details on both products and launch dates in the next few months. Stay tuned!”.
— Max C. Li, President and CEO of Tri Cascade, Inc.
For further information please visit www.tricascadeinc.com or send your request to jerome.riordan@tricascadeinc.com.
About TRI CASCADE. INC.
Tri Cascade, Inc., an authorized Telecom IoT Service Provider based in Irvine, California with design and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. Tri Cascade provides leading-edge NB IoT to 5G solutions and innovation, through its various IoT devices and ONENET B2B IoT Onboarding Platform - certified by Microsoft IoT Sphere under Microsoft's Azure IoT Hub - for business and infrastructure IoT operations. Tri Cascade's Management Team has extensive years of innovation experience in Energy Efficiency Management, Home Automation, Wireless Networking, and Telecom IoT Connectivity, as well as Cloud Management integration services. Tri Cascade envisions a turnkey IoT business solution for our business partners since recently we added a complete supply chain of manufacturing operations, with product development capability, in Taiwan. Our focus is it provide the Smart way of managing our environment both indoor and outdoor through the transmission, integration, monitoring and reaction to/from data management. Tri Cascade creates innovative Smart IoT solutions! For additional information, please visit: www.tricascadeinc.com.
Press contact:
Alan Bailey (alan.bailey@tricascadeinc.com)
Alan Bailey
Tri Cascade, Inc.
+1 3107226624
email us here