Williston Barracks/Ignition Interlock Violation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1005928
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 15, 2022 at 1652 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Hinesburg, VT
VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device Restriction Violation
ACCUSED: Forrest White
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 15, 2022 at approximately 1652 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks conducted a traffic stop on North Road in the Town of Hinesburg. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Forrest White, 44, of Hinesburg, VT. During the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that White's driver's license was restricted to only operating vehicle's equipped with an ignition interlock device. White's vehicle was found to not be equipped with such device. At the conclusion of the traffic stop, White was released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on November 15, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Ignition Interlock Device Restriction Violation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/22 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111