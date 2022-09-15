Williston Barracks/Ignition Interlock Violation

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1005928

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: September 15, 2022 at 1652 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Hinesburg, VT

VIOLATION: Ignition Interlock Device Restriction Violation





ACCUSED: Forrest White

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 15, 2022 at approximately 1652 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks conducted a traffic stop on North Road in the Town of Hinesburg. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Forrest White, 44, of Hinesburg, VT. During the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that White's driver's license was restricted to only operating vehicle's equipped with an ignition interlock device. White's vehicle was found to not be equipped with such device. At the conclusion of the traffic stop, White was released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on November 15, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Ignition Interlock Device Restriction Violation.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/15/22 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.