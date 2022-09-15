Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Dave Lopez will kick off event for Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration

25th Annual Run, Walk & Roll for Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration Grand Marshal Dave Lopez Special Guests Diona Reasonover & Brian Dietzen from NCIS

Veteran CBS Reporter Dave Lopez serves as Grand Marshal for the 25th Annual Run, Walk & Roll and will be joined by Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover from NCIS.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-founder Scott Williams, Executive Producer of NCIS for CBS, will emcee the fundraiser that raises awareness of the need for social inclusion for children with disabilities through inclusive playgrounds and education programs.

Emmy award-winning reporter Dave Lopez (CBS Channel 2) will serve as Grand Marshal at Inclusion Mattes by Shane's Inspiration 25th Annual Walk & Roll on Sunday morning, September 18, at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, CA.

Presented by Wells Fargo, this annual fundraiser sees hundreds of children with disabilities and their families leading teams on a 4k Fun Run, Walk & Roll throughout Griffith Park. Scott Williams, Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration Co-founder and Executive Producer of the hit series NCIS, will emcee the event. Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover, stars of NCIS, will also be a part of the Opening Ceremony.

Participants will have a chance to meet Grand Marshal Dave Lopez during the morning’s festivities and receive refreshments, goodie bags, and raffle tickets, and will have an opportunity to play on two acres of inclusive play equipment at Shane’s Inspiration inclusive playground.

Participants will also have an opportunity to register for the PlayLA Youth Sports program, offered by the City of Los Angeles, Recreation and Parks Department. This program offers sports opportunities for ALL children, with an array of adaptive sports offerings, and has been generously funded by LA28.

Registration begins at 6:45 am on Sunday, September 18, at the Shane's Inspiration Playground in Griffith Park, 4800 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

The opening Ceremony begins at 8:00 am. The 4k Run, Walk & Roll begins at 8:30 am.

The Run, Walk & Roll is free to participate in. To fundraise, participants can create a personal fundraising page at Justgiving: bit.do/WalkRoll2022. Funds raised from this event will support inclusive playgrounds and education programs globally.

To obtain additional information, visit: inclusionmatters.org

About Inclusion Matters by Shane's Inspiration:

Inclusion Matters by Shane's inspiration is recognized as a world leader in inclusive playgrounds and programs that unite children of all abilities. Its mission is to foster social inclusion for children with disabilities through inclusive playgrounds and educational programs worldwide. The international nonprofit has helped raise millions of dollars to build, design, and program over 75 inclusive playgrounds around the world. Inclusion Matters has directly served more than 50,000 children through their school-based education program, which has also been delivered to educators in over 65 countries. As a proud partner of Too Small To Fail, the organization works to promote early childhood literacy throughout its playground designs.

About Dave Lopez:

Dave Lopez is a retired news reporter who has won virtually every award in broadcasting and journalism over his distinguished career reporting on the air in Southern California, including nine Emmys and the Joe Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Los Angeles Press Club. A native Angeleno, Dave and his late wife, Elaine, raised two children in Downey, where he was a noted youth coach for many years. He currently lives in Long Beach with his wife, Diandra, a press photographer, and dotes on his four grandchildren. His mini broadcasts can be seen on Facebook and Twitter @cbsladavelopez.

# # #

Media Contact:

Marci Moran | marci@inclusionmatters.org | 818.988.5676 x105 w | 818.378.5032 c

Video Recap from our 2019 Run, Walk & Roll