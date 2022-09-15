Roundstone's Co-owner Bobby Shank appointed the Chair Elect position of the PBSA U.S. Council Leadership

Bobby Shank Roundstone

SAFETY HARBOR, FL, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Shank, one of the owners of Roundstone, Inc, a background screening company, will be joining the Professional Background Screening Association's U.S Council Leadership as the Chair Elect. Bobby has served as the co-chair of PBSA's Provider Advisory Group for 5 years now. During his time in this position he built a solid foundation of active committee members, helped create the Criminal Research Provider Certificate Program to educate criminal research providers on PBSA's guidelines, and assisted the PBSA Government Relations Committee with access and accuracy issues across the nation.

Bobby has been Co-Owner/Director of Operations at Roundstone since 2009.

"I am extremely excited and honored to be moving into the position of Chair Elect with the PBSA US Council Leadership. This is a great opportunity to learn from industry leaders and assist in the advancement of the association." - Bobby Shank

"His efforts have helped to cultivate an awesome company and successful committee. I have no doubts he will excel at this next role as well." Sarah Doggett (Co-Owner)

About Roundstone, Inc.

Roundstone specializes in wholesale county criminal research in the southeast region of the US, focusing on accuracy, industry expertise, and customer service.

Roundstone has been family owned and operated for over 14 years now. What began as a father/daughter endeavor has blossomed into a brother/sister run company, with a supportive father (and mother no less) on the sidelines cheering them on. They were ranked #65 in the 2022 Gator100 (100 fastest growing Gator businesses).