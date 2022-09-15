ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 16-19) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require several closures along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Sept. 16-19), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Stretches of I-10 in the East Valley and I-17 in north Phoenix are among those with scheduled closures. Drivers should plan for restrictions, allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:

Northbound I-17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills Drive) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for start of pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 ramps between Northern Avenue and Bell Road closed. Detour: Alternate northbound freeway routes to avoid closure are State Route 51 or Loop 101 (West Valley). Northbound I-17 drivers should expect delays and can detour along northbound 19th or 35th avenues to Deer Valley Road to access I-17 beyond the closure.

Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road also closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will remain open. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Both HOV lane ramps at the I-10/US 60 interchange closed. Detour: Alternate freeway route to avoid this closure is eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area. Eastbound I-10 drivers approaching the closure will detour to eastbound US 60 and southbound Loop 101. Southbound SR 143 traffic entering eastbound I-10 will be detoured to eastbound US 60.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for bridge work. Expect on- and off-ramp closures at times at Broadway Road. Note: Plan for closures of 40th Street as well as ramps at the I-10/40th Street interchange starting at 4 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 17). Details at i10broadwaycurve.com.

Eastbound Loop 202 closed between 40th Street and Kyrene Road in the Chandler area from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) for pavement sealing. All I-10 ramps to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Detour: Alternate routes including eastbound Chandler Boulevard to southbound Kyrene Road will be provided. ALSO: Westbound Loop 202 closed between I-10 and 40th Street from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 18) for pavement sealing. All I-10 ramps to westbound Loop 202 closed. However, the westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to east- and westbound I-10 will remain open. Detour: Expect delays. Alternate routes including westbound Chandler Boulevard to southbound 40th Street will be provided.

Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Camelback and Indian School roads in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) for overhead sign work. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cardinals Way also closed. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including southbound 99th Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.