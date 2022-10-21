CraveBooks acquires leading advertising company HotZippy to solidify its position as the top promotion site for books

CraveBooks will now be able to offer a range of affordable new advertising options to authors through HotZippy’s high-profile book promotion sites and services

BERTHOUD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, one of the top book and author promotion sites on the web, today announced that it has acquired HotZippy, an Internet advertising company focused on the literary market, that maintains successful, genre-specific book promotional sites. With this move, CraveBooks further cements its position as the premier provider of promotional and advertising services for books and authors.

HotZippy specializes in the affordable advertisement and promotion of eBooks written by independent authors as well as national bestsellers. Home of several high-profile promotional book sites including both multi-genre and genre-specific categories, HotZippy offers targeted advertising designed to reach specific communities of readers, enabling advertisers to optimize their promotional spend.

By adding HotZippy’s advertising services into its offerings, CraveBooks is continuing to build an unmatched capability for authors to reach the readers who are most likely to appreciate their content and expand their audience. Because it offers a variety of promotional plans for books that are on a limited-time sale or those in between sales and are at regular price, HotZippy gives added flexibility to authors to build sophisticated promotional plans.

“The variety of services out there for authors to help promote their books if almost overwhelming, and what they really need is a one stop shop – a single provider they can go to help them navigate this complex landscape. With our acquisition of HotZippy, CraveBooks is in an even better position to meet this need,” said Cary Bergeron, CraveBooks Founder and Outreach Director. “We can help authors optimize their outreach and make sure they are connecting with the right audiences, all in one place, through one simple, streamlined process.”

The HotZippy sites that are now becoming part of the CraveBooks family include Bargain eBook Hunter, Pixelscroll, Romance eBook Deals and 13 Horror Street. CraveBooks participating authors will now be able to promote their titles on these popular and well-established sites in addition to existing CraveBooks destinations.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain ebooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional services for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.