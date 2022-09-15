Working visit to the city of Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, September 15 - On September 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, left for Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan to participate in the Meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Chairman of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

During this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for External Relations, Ministers of Economic Development and Trade, Transport and other officials.