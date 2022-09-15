Beginning of working visit to the city of Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, September 15 - On September 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan to participate in the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

At the Samarkand International Airport, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was met by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdullo Aripov, Hokim of the Samarkand region Erkin Turdimov and other high-ranking representatives of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The visit of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, to Samarkand began with a visit to the tomb of the first President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov.

In this ceremony, the Head of our state was accompanied by high-ranking representatives of the Republic of Uzbekistan.