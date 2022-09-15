Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,958 in the last 365 days.

Beginning of working visit to the city of Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, September 15 - On September 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan to participate in the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

At the Samarkand International Airport, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was met by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdullo Aripov, Hokim of the Samarkand region Erkin Turdimov and other high-ranking representatives of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The visit of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, to Samarkand began with a visit to the tomb of the first President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov.

In this ceremony, the Head of our state was accompanied by high-ranking representatives of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

You just read:

Beginning of working visit to the city of Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.