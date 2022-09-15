Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,958 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson (R) to represent Pennsylvania’s Fifteenth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Congressman Thompson has a record of leading and delivering for the constituents of Pennsylvania’s Fifteenth District,” said Kevin Courtois, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Great Lakes Region Vice President. “A lifelong Centre County resident, Rep. Thompson understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Central Pennsylvania. His commitment to free enterprise and focus on solutions critical to moving his district and our nation forward have earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support Congressman GT Thompson in his re-election.”

﻿"It is an honor to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement,” said Congressman Thompson. “My time in Congress has been spent ensuring that we have policies in place that create an environment ripe for the growth of American businesses here and abroad. Whether family farms, high-tech manufacturing, or our robust domestic energy sector, I remain committed to the hard-working men and women that make American businesses competitive and unlike any other ventures on the planet." 

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.