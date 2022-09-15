U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson (R) to represent Pennsylvania’s Fifteenth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Congressman Thompson has a record of leading and delivering for the constituents of Pennsylvania’s Fifteenth District,” said Kevin Courtois, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Great Lakes Region Vice President. “A lifelong Centre County resident, Rep. Thompson understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Central Pennsylvania. His commitment to free enterprise and focus on solutions critical to moving his district and our nation forward have earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support Congressman GT Thompson in his re-election.”

﻿"It is an honor to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement,” said Congressman Thompson. “My time in Congress has been spent ensuring that we have policies in place that create an environment ripe for the growth of American businesses here and abroad. Whether family farms, high-tech manufacturing, or our robust domestic energy sector, I remain committed to the hard-working men and women that make American businesses competitive and unlike any other ventures on the planet."