Meeting with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi

TAJIKISTAN, September 15 - On September 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, within the framework of the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the heads of the two countries discussed issues related to multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran.

The Presidents expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in recent years in relations between Tajikistan and Iran, including the constructive political dialogue between the two countries and the positive dynamics of trade between the two states, which has already reached more than $116 million over the past 6 months. It is worth noting that in 2021 this figure was $120 million.

The successful continuation of cooperation, primarily in the areas of trade and economy, industry and agriculture, energy, transport and communications, as well as in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, was considered for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

In this regard, priority attention was paid to the development of cooperation between the private and public sectors, attraction of investments, creation of joint industrial enterprises, establishment of direct links between free economic zones and industrial cities of the two countries.

At the same time, the Head of our state supported the creation of a joint working group with the aim of using the transit capacities of the two countries and continuing direct cooperation between the regions and cities of Tajikistan and Iran, including through the establishment of twinning relations between them.

To achieve the goals set, the need for even greater activation of bilateral instruments, such as the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, the Joint Investment Committee of Tajikistan and Iran, the constant holding of exhibitions of goods and products, as well as meetings of business circles of the two countries, was emphasized.

The Leader of the Nation, relying on the common historical and cultural values of the two peoples, considered the important role of holding the Days of Culture of countries in each other's territories in the near future in strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the leaders of both countries exchanged views on important issues of the regional and international agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan.