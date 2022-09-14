Senate Bill 1194 Printer's Number 1904

PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - recognized by the agency as a full-time course of study.

"Military college." The Valley Forge Military College of

Pennsylvania.

"Military college tuition." The cost of attendance

established annually by the college administration, including

tuition and uniforms. The term does not include room and board,

books or technical fees , BOARD OR BOOKS .

"Program." The Military College Educational Assistance

Program established under section 3222 (relating to Military

College Educational Assistance Program).

"Simultaneous Membership Program." The Simultaneous

Membership Program in which a reserve officer trainee assigned

to a Pennsylvania Army National Guard unit participates

simultaneously as a contracted cadet in the ROTC Advanced Course

or Military Science I, II, III and IV levels of military

instruction taught at a university or college in accordance with

Cadet Command Regulation 145-11 (relating to Reserve Officers'

Training Corps Simultaneous Membership Program (SMP)) in effect

on the effective date of this section.

§ 3222. Military College Educational Assistance Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Military College Educational

Assistance Program is established. The purpose of the program is

t o provide benefits to eligible members. The program shall begin

no later than the 2023-2024 2024-2025 academic year.

(b) Funding.-- Money in the Educational Assistance Program

Fund shall be used to provide benefits under this subchapter and

may not be used for any other purpose or be transferred or

diverted to any other purpose by administrative action.

§ 3223. Eligibility.

An eligible member may apply for participation in the program

20220SB1194PN1904 - 3 -

