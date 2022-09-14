Senate Bill 1194 Printer's Number 1904
PENNSYLVANIA, September 14 - recognized by the agency as a full-time course of study.
"Military college." The Valley Forge Military College of
Pennsylvania.
"Military college tuition." The cost of attendance
established annually by the college administration, including
tuition and uniforms. The term does not include room and board,
books or technical fees , BOARD OR BOOKS .
"Program." The Military College Educational Assistance
Program established under section 3222 (relating to Military
College Educational Assistance Program).
"Simultaneous Membership Program." The Simultaneous
Membership Program in which a reserve officer trainee assigned
to a Pennsylvania Army National Guard unit participates
simultaneously as a contracted cadet in the ROTC Advanced Course
or Military Science I, II, III and IV levels of military
instruction taught at a university or college in accordance with
Cadet Command Regulation 145-11 (relating to Reserve Officers'
Training Corps Simultaneous Membership Program (SMP)) in effect
on the effective date of this section.
§ 3222. Military College Educational Assistance Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Military College Educational
Assistance Program is established. The purpose of the program is
t o provide benefits to eligible members. The program shall begin
no later than the 2023-2024 2024-2025 academic year.
(b) Funding.-- Money in the Educational Assistance Program
Fund shall be used to provide benefits under this subchapter and
may not be used for any other purpose or be transferred or
diverted to any other purpose by administrative action.
§ 3223. Eligibility.
An eligible member may apply for participation in the program
