Investor Rose Vitale Recognized as an Inspiring Woman in Leadership by The LA Times

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investor, entrepreneur, and advocate for female founders Rose Vitale has been nominated by the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing Team to receive an Inspirational Women award. Vitale is a shortlisted nominee for the Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards in acknowledgment of her noteworthy accomplishments during the last 24 months.

“It is truly an honor to be nominated for an award that celebrates inspirational women in leadership,” says Vitale. “My mission is to help women founders and entrepreneurs get as much funding as possible for their businesses. I am proud to be considered a leader among so many other inspirational women who have been nominated.”

The finalists and honorees for this prestigious award will be announced at a live event taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on October 1, 2022. The event will also feature a series of dynamic panel discussions with business leaders on topics related to inspirational and empowering women.

Rose Vitale, aka The Female Angel Investor, is Managing Partner at DRA Family Office, a private investment firm based in San Diego. She is also the host of the Women in Business Podcast and a founder of FundHER World Capital. Under her leadership, along with her partners, DRA Family Office announced in May the creation of DRA Investment Fund I, a $10 million fund dedicated to supporting women business owners in different sectors by granting them access to capital.

DRA Family Office is committed to disrupting funding for women-owned and women-led businesses and seeks investors passionate about helping women. DRA Family Office is currently looking to partner with family offices and high-net-worth individuals seeking to invest $100,000 to $1 million in women-owned and women-led businesses in various industries.

To learn more about DRA Family Office and FundHER World Capital, visit https://drafamilyoffice.com/. Interested investors can contact info@drafamilyoffice.com for more information.