DRA Family Office Founding Partner Rose Vitale to Attend Private Wealth Management Summit

Investor, entrepreneur, and fierce supporter of women business owners Rose Vitale will attend the upcoming Private Wealth Management Summit.

I am excited to network with leaders in the financial industry and learn more about the innovative investment strategies they are using to continue moving forward”
— Rose Vitale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investor, entrepreneur, and fierce supporter of women business owners Rose Vitale will attend The Private Wealth Management Summit, taking place September 28 – 30, 2022. The invitation-only summit brings leading private wealth management investors together with consultants and fund managers to discuss critical investment challenges, interests, and strategies.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with other wealth management investors at the Private Wealth Management Summit,” says Vitale. “My mission is to get as much funding as possible into the hands of women entrepreneurs. I am excited to network with leaders in the financial industry and learn more about the innovative investment strategies they are using to continue moving forward.”

The venue for this year’s Private Wealth Management Summit is the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. It is presented by marcus evans group, a business intelligence firm that delivers over 80 summits annually in locations worldwide.

Vitale looks forward to learning from the summit’s lineup of dynamic speakers, including NBA Hall of Famer Earvin Magic Johnson. She will be available throughout the summit to meet with investors interested in learning more about how DRA Family Office and FundHER World Capital are providing opportunities for women business owners seeking capital investments.

DRA Family Office invests in early-stage companies (seed through D rounds). It is particularly looking to invest in lower and middle-market private equity for companies across industries such as retail, technology, and real estate. In addition, DRA Family Office is seeking equity venture opportunities that support women in business.

DRA Family Office is currently looking to partner with family offices and high-net-worth individuals seeking to invest $100,000 to $1 million in women-owned and women-led businesses in various industries.

Interested parties can contact info@drafamilyoffice.com for more information about investment opportunities. Please include your areas of investment interest and any other relevant information about yourself in your request for information.

Nina Salvaggio
DRA Family Office
+1 619-622-0036
email us here

