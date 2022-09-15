Rose Vitale to Speak at 3rd Annual Gender Equity in Private Equity Summit

Investor and entrepreneur Rose Vitale will be moderating a panel at the 3rd Annual Gender Equity in Private Equity Summit, occurring October 12 – 13, 2022.

When women invest in each other, they become unstoppable" — Rose Vitale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investor and entrepreneur Rose Vitale will be moderating a panel at the 3rd Annual Gender Equity in Private Equity Summit, occurring October 12 – 13, 2022. She will lead the panel discussion entitled “Becoming Allies: Women Investing in Women” at 2:10 PM on October 13th.

This year’s summit is significant as it is the first to take place in person. It is hosted by the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida. The featured keynote speaker for the Summit is Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo. Nooyi will be giving the inaugural Seema R. Hingorani “inspire me” keynote address.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this Summit and to moderate a panel about women investing in women,” says Vitale. “I truly believe that when women invest in each other, they will become unstoppable.”

Vitale is committed to helping women founders gain access to capital. She is a managing partner of DRA Family Office, which invests in early-stage companies (seed through D rounds). She will be available to answer questions about DRA Family Office and FundHER World Capital throughout the two-day conference.

DRA Family Office is interested in investing in lower and middle-market private equity for companies across industries such as technology, retail, and real estate. DRA Family Office is also interested in equity venture opportunities.

The DRA Family Office team has over 20 years of proven success in starting, growing, and monetizing businesses in various industries. They have an extensive track record of accelerating growth in early and late-stage companies. They are eager to work with dynamic management teams to build sustainable value for their businesses.

DRA Family Office is looking to partner with family offices and high-net-worth individuals passionate about investing $100,000 to $1 million in women-owned and women-led businesses.

Interested persons can contact info@drafamilyoffice.com for more information. Please include your areas of investment interest and any other relevant information about yourself in your request for information.