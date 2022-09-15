Williston Barracks // Sex Offender Failure to Comply
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1005920
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 9/15/22 1214hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St George Rd Williston, VT
VIOLATION: Sex Offender’s Responsibility to Report
ACCUSED: Jason Blow
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Jason Blow was arrested for failing to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry responsibilities. He was processed at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/22 @ 0830hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.