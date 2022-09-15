Williston Barracks // Sex Offender Failure to Comply

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1005920

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 9/15/22 1214hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St George Rd Williston, VT

VIOLATION: Sex Offender’s Responsibility to Report

ACCUSED: Jason Blow

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Jason Blow was arrested for failing to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry responsibilities. He was processed at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/3/22 @ 0830hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.