Williston Barracks // Sex Offender Failure to Comply

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1005920

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                  

STATION:   Williston Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/15/22 1214hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St George Rd Williston, VT

VIOLATION: Sex Offender’s Responsibility to Report

 

ACCUSED:  Jason Blow                                             

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Jason Blow was arrested for failing to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry responsibilities. He was processed at the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks and released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/3/22 @ 0830hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:  No   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

