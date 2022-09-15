Gales® Is An Honoree in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards
The 2022 honorees include nearly 600 projects, products, and services from Nike, Verizon, Microsoft, and others.MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gales® shoes for healthcare workers was honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2022 in the Pandemic Response and Small Business category.
The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the October 2022 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 11th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.
Gales® was founded in March 2020 as a direct response to the global pandemic, after Founder & CEO Rob Gregg witnessed the next-level care and support frontline nurses had given to a family member who had fallen seriously ill with Covid-19. Gales® were designed for and in collaboration with healthcare workers to ensure every need was met; feedback from hundreds of RNs from over 89 medical facilities around the United States was instrumental in the development of their shoes.
Gales® set themselves apart from their competitors with a number of next-level features, including removable and washable Ortholite® insoles that bounce back and maintain their shape and performance benefits after every wash, slip-resistant technology and an antimicrobial barrier that stops dangerous liquids and infections from seeping in and spreading. The low-maintenance shoes can be wiped clean and dry almost instantly, a game-changer for busy healthcare workers. While many other leading healthcare shoe brands are charging hundreds of dollars, Gales® is committed to keep their shoes at the affordable price of $89.95 per pair.
“The #1 unaddressed issue in healthcare in terms of protection and comfort, as communicated to us by Rebecca Love, RN, MSN, FIEL, was footwear, and when we learned about the need, we were happy to be the first to step up and create a solution. Our healthcare professionals give so much to everyone else, we thought it was time to give something back to them!” - Rob Gregg, Founder and CEO of Gales® Inc.
About Gales®
Founded in 2020, Gales® is a California-based footwear company committed to protecting nurses and other healthcare workers on the frontlines. Gales® Founder and CEO, Rob Gregg used his ten plus years in footwear design and enlisted feedback from hundreds of medical workers to design a lightweight, comfortable and protective shoe and an affordable price point. For more information, visit weargales.com
