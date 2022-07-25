Gales® Footwear Release New Pink Colorway

Gales® adds a limited-time pink colorway to its collection of best shoes for nurses. At $89.95, Gales® are the most affordable shoes for healthcare workers.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --GALESFOOTWEAR RELEASE NEW PINK COLORWAY Gales®, a disrupter in the healthcare shoe industry, has just dropped its latest limited edition colorway. The light pink color was originally slated to be a custom design collaboration with a Breast Cancer ward at a large New York City hospital, but is now available to shop for a limited time on weargales.comGaleswas founded in March 2020 and after Founder & CEO Rob Gregg experienced firsthand the meticulous expert care and support frontline nurses had given a family member who had fallen seriously ill during the beginning of the pandemic. Looking for ways to continuously give back, he identified the need for protective and comfortable footwear that doesn't break the bank. Many leading healthcare shoe brands are almost twice the price than Gales' $89.95 price tag, with many raising their prices even higher in recent weeks.When designing Gales, Gregg enlisted feedback from hundreds of nurses from over 89 medical facilities and got to work designing a first-of-its-kind Smart PPE Shoethat is comfortable, protective, and affordable.Galesare equipped with a ton of features that make them the ideal choice for healthcare workers. They feature removable and washable Ortholiteinsoles that bounce back and maintain their shape and performance benefits after every wash. These cloud-like insoles provide all-day comfort, and also feature slip-resistant technology and an antimicrobial barrier that stops dangerous liquids and infections from seeping in.These ultra-comfortable, low-maintenance shoes can be wiped clean and dry almost instantly, delivering peace of mind to nurses who simply want to protect themselves and their families from dangerous infections.With no unnecessary materials or laces, these slip-on shoes provide arch support, and have a soft touch feel thanks to their XL Extralighttechnology that makes them 3 times lighter than any other nursing shoe on the market.Galeshave been on the market for just under a year and have already amassed a loyal customer base thanks to their commitment to providing affordable footwear that also offer next-level, protective features. In a short time, the footwear brand has won a number of prestigious accolades including the most fundable company of 2021 by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, Forbes Next 1,000, and Techstars.The limited edition pink colorway is the latest addition to the Galesfamily, and are now available to purchase for $89.95, Galesare also available in white, black, gray, navy, lavender and mint.ABOUT GALESFounded in 2020, Galesis a California-based footwear company committed to protecting nurses and other healthcare workers on the frontlines. Gales Founder and CEO, Rob Gregg used his ten plus years in footwear design and enlisted feedback from hundreds of medical workers to design a lightweight, comfortable and protective shoe and an affordable price point. For more information, visit weargales.comABOUT ROB GREGGEntrepreneur Rob Gregg has a decade plus of experience under his belt and has generated $5 billion in customer acquisition revenue for hyper-growth, direct-to-consumer startups. He led business development efforts for customer acquisition businesses and earned them a spot on the coveted Inc 500 and Crain’s Fast 50 Fastest Growing Companies lists for multiple consecutive years. He has most recently joined the Advisory Council of the National League for Nursing Foundation for Nursing Education.