Gales® Releases First-of-its-Kind Music Video to Celebrate Nurses
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Today, Gales®, a leader in the healthcare shoe industry, released a first-of-its-kind music video in celebration of nurses and all healthcare professionals.
Gales® teamed up with MuteSix and Pillowfight!! Productions, who wrote, produced and directed the “Gales On My Feet” music video in California in June of this year. With music by Wyatt Starkman, Jackson II and Ryan Lou, and cameos by “The Dancing Nurse” Cindy Johnson, RN, Dr. Erin Gordon, and Dr. Alison Gordon, Gales® aims to show their continued application and support to the nursing community who have gone above and beyond in the midst of a global pandemic and healthcare crisis.
“It’s been a tough past few years for everyone, especially in healthcare, so we wanted to create something non-traditional with a fun twist to highlight and celebrate all the nurses and healthcare professionals who’ve been there for us through it all, long before the pandemic, and well beyond.” - Rob Gregg, Founder and CEO of Gales® Inc.
In conjunction with the release of the “Gales On My Feet” music video, the popular footwear brand is launching a nationwide giveaway for a healthcare professional to win Gales® shoes for their entire unit. Gales are encouraging nurses to partake in a #GalesDanceOff and post videos of themselves dancing along to the catchy tune to win shoes for themselves and all of their colleagues.
Gales® has made supporting the nursing community their mission since its launch. After someone close to the family was saved due to the quality and care provided by their care nurses, CEO Rob Gregg looked for a way to help the nurses who worked tirelessly for their patients. Hearing that they needed comfortable, supportive, and reliable footwear, Gales® was born. The “Gales on my Feet” music video is the latest way that the company is celebrating nurses, and plans to continue to do so.
During its inaugural month in business, Gales® also launched their #Gales4Nurses competition, where nurses from around the country were invited to nominate either a coworker or themselves to receive a lifetime supply of Gales®. Additionally, 7 other applicants also received a year's supply of Gales®.
Gales® were designed for nurses and in collaboration with nurses; feedback from hundreds of RNs from over 89 medical facilities around the United States was instrumental in the development of their shoes.
Affordability sets Gales® apart from their competitors; leading healthcare shoe brands are almost twice the price than Gales®' $89.95 price tag, with many raising their prices even higher in recent weeks. Gales® feature removable and washable Ortholite® insoles that bounce back and maintain their shape and performance benefits after every wash. They feature a slip-resistant technology and an antimicrobial barrier that stops dangerous liquids and infections from seeping in and spreading. These ultra-comfortable, low-maintenance shoes can be wiped clean and dry almost instantly, a game-changer for busy nurses.
About Gales®
Founded in 2020, Gales® is a California-based footwear company committed to protecting nurses and other healthcare workers on the frontlines. Gales® Founder and CEO, Rob Gregg used his ten plus years in footwear design and enlisted feedback from hundreds of medical workers to design a lightweight, comfortable and protective shoe and an affordable price point. For more information, visit weargales.com
About MuteSix
MuteSix is a California based full-funnel marketing and creative agency that specializes in targeted media-buying, direct response creative, and industry-leading data reporting. The award winning agency has partnered with industry leaders such as Meta, TikTok, Google and SnapChat to deliver best-in-class, scalable marketing solutions.
Rob Gregg
Today, Gales®, a leader in the healthcare shoe industry, released a first-of-its-kind music video in celebration of nurses and all healthcare professionals.
Gales® teamed up with MuteSix and Pillowfight!! Productions, who wrote, produced and directed the “Gales On My Feet” music video in California in June of this year. With music by Wyatt Starkman, Jackson II and Ryan Lou, and cameos by “The Dancing Nurse” Cindy Johnson, RN, Dr. Erin Gordon, and Dr. Alison Gordon, Gales® aims to show their continued application and support to the nursing community who have gone above and beyond in the midst of a global pandemic and healthcare crisis.
“It’s been a tough past few years for everyone, especially in healthcare, so we wanted to create something non-traditional with a fun twist to highlight and celebrate all the nurses and healthcare professionals who’ve been there for us through it all, long before the pandemic, and well beyond.” - Rob Gregg, Founder and CEO of Gales® Inc.
In conjunction with the release of the “Gales On My Feet” music video, the popular footwear brand is launching a nationwide giveaway for a healthcare professional to win Gales® shoes for their entire unit. Gales are encouraging nurses to partake in a #GalesDanceOff and post videos of themselves dancing along to the catchy tune to win shoes for themselves and all of their colleagues.
Gales® has made supporting the nursing community their mission since its launch. After someone close to the family was saved due to the quality and care provided by their care nurses, CEO Rob Gregg looked for a way to help the nurses who worked tirelessly for their patients. Hearing that they needed comfortable, supportive, and reliable footwear, Gales® was born. The “Gales on my Feet” music video is the latest way that the company is celebrating nurses, and plans to continue to do so.
During its inaugural month in business, Gales® also launched their #Gales4Nurses competition, where nurses from around the country were invited to nominate either a coworker or themselves to receive a lifetime supply of Gales®. Additionally, 7 other applicants also received a year's supply of Gales®.
Gales® were designed for nurses and in collaboration with nurses; feedback from hundreds of RNs from over 89 medical facilities around the United States was instrumental in the development of their shoes.
Affordability sets Gales® apart from their competitors; leading healthcare shoe brands are almost twice the price than Gales®' $89.95 price tag, with many raising their prices even higher in recent weeks. Gales® feature removable and washable Ortholite® insoles that bounce back and maintain their shape and performance benefits after every wash. They feature a slip-resistant technology and an antimicrobial barrier that stops dangerous liquids and infections from seeping in and spreading. These ultra-comfortable, low-maintenance shoes can be wiped clean and dry almost instantly, a game-changer for busy nurses.
About Gales®
Founded in 2020, Gales® is a California-based footwear company committed to protecting nurses and other healthcare workers on the frontlines. Gales® Founder and CEO, Rob Gregg used his ten plus years in footwear design and enlisted feedback from hundreds of medical workers to design a lightweight, comfortable and protective shoe and an affordable price point. For more information, visit weargales.com
About MuteSix
MuteSix is a California based full-funnel marketing and creative agency that specializes in targeted media-buying, direct response creative, and industry-leading data reporting. The award winning agency has partnered with industry leaders such as Meta, TikTok, Google and SnapChat to deliver best-in-class, scalable marketing solutions.
Rob Gregg
Gales Inc.
hello@weargales.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Gales On My Feet - Official Music Video